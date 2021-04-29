Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Portugal hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 29, 2021, the second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Portuguese Republic was held in the format of a video conference at the level of heads of departments.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal were discussed during the consultations. Taking into account the current chairmanship of Portugal in the Council of the European Union, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU, the importance of high-level reciprocal visits, as well as the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations.

The parties agreed to hold the next round of political consultations in person after the lifting of restrictions on the pandemic.

News.Az

News.Az