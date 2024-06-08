Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan, as always, will contribute to international peace and development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for 2025-2027 with a majority of votes from 148 countries, the press service of the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.az.

“After the UN Security Council elections, elections for ECOSOC membership are considered to be the most competitive. The Republic of Azerbaijan has been a member of ECOSOC twice so far - in 2003-2005 and 2017-2019.With 54 members, ECOSOC is one of the main UN bodies, coordinating the work of 14 UN specialized agencies, their functional commissions and 5 regional commissions in the economic and social spheres.The election of Azerbaijan as a member of such a highly esteemed organization as the United Nations Economic and Social Council with such a large number of votes demonstrates our country's international standing and the international community's high regard for its socioeconomic achievements over the last decade.We thank every country that supported Azerbaijan during these elections.During its Council membership, the Republic of Azerbaijan, as always, will contribute to international peace and development in line with the goals and principles of the UN Charter,” the ministry added.

News.Az