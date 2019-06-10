Foreign Ministry issues statement on killing of Azerbaijani serviceman on the frontline

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on the killing of an Azerbaijani serviceman on the frontline.

The statement reads: “Today, as a result of another provocation of the Armed Forces of Armenia, viciously violating the ceasefire regime, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was killed.

This bloody act perpetrated intentionally by Armenian party of war and their sponsors on the eve of the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs aims at ruining the negotiations and escalating the tension in the region.

We underline that full responsibility for this scenario is on Armenia and its leadership.”

News.Az

