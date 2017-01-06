Foreign officials condemn Izmir terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has condemned Thursday's terror attack in western Turkish city of Izmir which left two martyred and five others wounded.

According to Anadolu Agency, in a written statement issued late Thursday, Steinmeier said: "Germany is on Turkey's side in the fight against terrorism, no matter if it has an Islamist, ethnic or ideological motive."

Steinmeier praised Turkish security forces' success in preventing a worse scenario. "We mourn for the victims with their families and relatives and are worried about the wounded ones."

British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: "I pay tribute to heroism of Turkish police in preventing more deaths and injuries."

Australian Ambassador to Turkey James Larsen posted: "I condemn today's act of terror in Izmir. Condolences to victims and their families. Australia stands with Turkey at this difficult time."

The US Embassy in Ankara also published a Twitter message condemning the attack.

A police officer and an officer of the court were martyred in the attack near the main courthouse in Turkey's Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

Izmir Governor Erol Ayyildiz said the PKK terrorist organization was thought to be behind the attack, according to initial findings.

Ayyildiz said that an armed clash took place between the terrorists and the security forces when police officers wanted to stop a suspicious vehicle at the checkpoint in front of the courthouse.

He said two terrorists were killed and a third one is at large, adding that one more suspicious car believed to belong to the terrorists has been defused by the police.

He said the police have seized two Kalashnikovs and 8 hand grenades.

Two suspects were detained in Izmir in connection with the terror blast, according to the security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

