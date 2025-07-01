Forensic report confirms one of Azerbaijanis murdered in Russia died of post-traumatic shock

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ziyaddin Safarov, an Azerbaijani man born in 1970, who was murdered in Yekaterinburg, Russia, died of post-traumatic shock caused by his injuries, according to a forensic report presented by Professor Adalat Hasanov, Director General of the Association of Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health.

Hasanov detailed the findings from the external examination of Safarov’s body, noting hemorrhages in both eyes, bruises around the right eye and neck, asymmetrical chest deformation, strip-shaped abrasions, bruises on the right side of the abdomen, and bruising on the scrotum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that during the internal examination, severe hemorrhages were also detected in the skin of the head. "There were also multiple fractures in the chest in two lines. It is felt that the ribs on the left side were roughly broken. Hemorrhages were detected in the diaphragms and in the paranephral areas."

He emphasized that although Russia stated the cause of the brothers' death as heart failure, other traumas were discovered during the examination:

"Thus, the Russian doctor indicated illness as the cause of Ziyaddin Safarov's death. But the facts we discovered during our internal examination were completely different. There were blood leaks on the inner surface of the skin of the head, hard and soft membranes of the brain, blunt trauma, compression of the chest, and fractures in two lines in the chest. All the ribs were broken on the left in front and on the right in the back. We could not even find one of the ribs," Hasanov added.

