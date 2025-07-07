Former Adjara leader Tornike Rizhvadze hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Tornike Rizhvadze, has been hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt late last night.

The same sources report that Rizhvadze allegedly used a firearm registered to the head of the Maritime Transport Agency, firing two shots, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Based on available information, he attempted to inflict injuries to his chest using Aleksi Akhvlediani’s weapon.

Rizhvadze was rushed to the hospital, while Aleksi Akhvlediani has been taken in for questioning.

Criminal police officers have been deployed to the scene but have refrained from making any public statements. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is proceeding under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which pertains to incitement to suicide.

Rizhvadze stepped down from his position as head of the Adjara government on April 4.

News.Az