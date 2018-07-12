Yandex metrika counter

Former Armenian Defense Minister demolishes his mansion

Former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan is destroying the mansion under construction in Vahagni quarter, as he is concerned that it can be a proof of illegal enrichment, Report informs citing Armenian newspaper "Zhamanak".

"Ordinary citizens and law enforcement agencies can ask former state official Ohanyan by what means he had built such a large mansion. It is impossible to build it on the salary of the minister. However, by this logic, then at least 90 percent of the building-structures constructed in the last 25 years in Armenia should be destroyed, since salaries in Armenia are not high,” Zhamanak writes.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

