Former Armenian Defense Minister demolishes his mansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan is destroying the mansion under construction in Vahagni quarter, as he is concerned that it can be a proof of illegal enrichment, Report informs citing Armenian newspaper "Zhamanak".

"Ordinary citizens and law enforcement agencies can ask former state official Ohanyan by what means he had built such a large mansion. It is impossible to build it on the salary of the minister. However, by this logic, then at least 90 percent of the building-structures constructed in the last 25 years in Armenia should be destroyed, since salaries in Armenia are not high,” Zhamanak writes.

News.Az

News.Az