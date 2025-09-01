Former British heavyweight Joe Bugner dies aged 75

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a remarkable 32-year professional career, the Hungarian-born British-Australian fought the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Earnie Shavers, Henry Cooper, Ron Lyle and Frank Bruno.

Bugner’s second fight with Ali, in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, marked an unsuccessful challenge for the unified heavyweight titles, with Ali beating him via decision – just as he had done in Las Vegas in 1973.

However, Bugner was a two-time British and British Commonwealth Champion, who also held the European title on three occasions.

Bugner, who made his pro debut in 1967, first retired from boxing in 1976 but ended up competing sporadically until 1999. His second retirement followed a TKO defeat by Bruno in 1987, while his final retirement occurred in 1999 – after a victory over Levi Billups in Australia – when he was 49 years old.

His pro record officially stands at 69-13-1, including 41 knockout wins.

“RIP Joe Bugner just heard sad news of the passing of Joe,” tweeted Bruno. “We spent quite a bit of time together around the time of my fight with him he was a character and played Mr bad guy when we did the promotion for the fight.”

Meanwhile, British promoter Frank Warren tweeted: “Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

“He also participated in the first fight I did on ITV - a great man who will be missed. I'm sending my regards to his family. May he rest in peace.”

Bugner is also known for appearing in the 1994 action film Street Fighter, in which he starred alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme.

