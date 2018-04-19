Former Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group dies
Former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Bernard Fassier died.
President of the Azerbaijan house in Paris Mirvari Fatalieva expressed regret over his death, noting that Fassier was a friend of Azerbaijan.
Fassier was the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from France from 2004 to 2011.
