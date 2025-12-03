Former EU foreign policy chief Mogherini accused of fraud and corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has been formally accused of procurement fraud, corruption, conflict of interest, and violation of professional secrecy, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) announced Wednesday. Two other individuals, including senior EU diplomat Stefano Sannino and a senior staff member at the College of Europe in Bruges, were also implicated in the investigation.

The three were detained on Tuesday as part of an EU fraud probe but have since been released. EPPO confirmed that they are not considered a flight risk. The investigation centers on “suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats,” according to the office, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Raids were conducted at the EU’s diplomatic service in Brussels, the College of Europe, and at the residences of the suspects. Mogherini, Sannino, and the other staff member could not be reached for comment. EPPO emphasized that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by Belgian courts.

Mogherini, who served as the EU’s high representative for foreign and security policy and head of its diplomatic service from 2014 to 2019, became rector of the College of Europe in 2020. Both she and Sannino, Italian nationals, are well-known figures in Brussels diplomatic circles. News of their detention has sent shockwaves throughout the EU community.

