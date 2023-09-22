Yandex metrika counter

Former ISESCO SecGen sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Abdulaziz bin Osman Al-Tuwaijri, former Secretary General of ISESCO, and member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

The letter reads: 

"Your Excellency!

I am pleased to convey my congratulations on the surrender and disarmament of terrorist armed groups as a result of the measures implemented in Garabagh. This new victory is an important step in terms of establishing peace and stability in the region.

I pray to Almighty Allah to protect you and the people of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, I ask you to accept my deep respect and esteem for you."


