Yandex metrika counter

Former Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalised with COVID-19

  • World
  • Share
Former Italian PM Berlusconi hospitalised with COVID-19

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised with COVID-19, according to Sputnik. 

The 83-year old politician was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan, as he was diagnosed with coronavirus after vacationing in Sardinia.

The party Forza Italia has addressed his condition, saying in an official statement it is not a cause for concern.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      