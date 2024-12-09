Former Man Utd winger Nani announces retirement from professional football

The former Manchester United and Portugal winger, Nani, has announced his resignation from professional football.

Nani has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 38, bringing to an end his spell playing for hometown club Estrela Amadora, News.Az reports, citing the United's website. It completes a glittering career that also included spells in Turkey, Spain, Italy, Australia and the United States."The time has come to say goodbye," he said on social media. "I have decided to finish my career as a professional player."It's been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me, through the highs and lows, during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories."Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams."Nani joined the Reds in 2007, on the same day we also announced the signing of Anderson.The Portugal international went on to help Sir Alex Ferguson's side win four Premier League titles and was influential in the 2008 Champions League triumph over Chelsea in Moscow, converting his spot-kick in the thrilling shootout.He also won the Community Shield, scoring one of the best goals ever seen in the competition (against Manchester City in 2011), plus two League Cups and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.The skilful wide man moved on loan, back to Sporting, in 2014, as part of the deal that took Marcos Rojo to Old Trafford.A year later, he left permanently for Fenerbahce with a final record of 41 goals in 230 games for the Reds.

