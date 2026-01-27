Former Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic dies at 64

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian football community is mourning the passing of former Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar coach Rado Vidosic, who has died aged 64 after a battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by his son, former Socceroos player Dario Vidosic, in a social media post, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father has passed away after a battle with cancer,” Dario wrote.

“I will carry your wisdom in my steps and your strength in my heart.

“Forever my hero. Love you Tata (Dad).”

Vidosic enjoyed a long and respected coaching career in Australian football. He led Melbourne City FC to the A-League premiership in 2023 and also guided the club’s women’s team to both premiership and championship success.

He served briefly as head coach of Brisbane Roar FC’s men’s team in 2012 and had earlier been assistant coach to Ange Postecoglou when Brisbane claimed back-to-back A-League titles in 2011 and 2012.

Vidosic also held assistant coaching roles at Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, and Wellington Phoenix.

His most recent position was with English club Brighton and Hove Albion, where he served as head of women’s and girls’ coaching. In that role, he worked closely with his son Dario, who is the club’s coach in the English Women’s Super League.

Tributes have poured in from across the football world, reflecting the high regard in which Vidosic was held both in Australia and in England.

“Brisbane Roar FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rado Vidosic,” the club said in a statement posted on X.

“Rado leaves an enduring legacy at Brisbane Roar and within Australian football, having served the club as manager, assistant coach and youth team coach over several years.

“We join the wider football community in remembering Rado and extend our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Brighton’s women’s and girls’ managing director Zoe Johnson also paid tribute, saying: “We are incredibly saddened by this news. Rado was an integral part of our staff, team and club.

“The impact he had on our team and everyone within it will forever be remembered.

“All our love and thoughts are with Dario and his family at this difficult time.”

News.Az