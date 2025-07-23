Yandex metrika counter

Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Lyon vie to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton

Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Lyon vie to sign Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton
Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Lyon are both actively pursuing Brighton and Hove Albion’s promising midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. With the Carney deal facing complications, BVB has stepped up their efforts to secure Buonanotte’s signature in the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon is also keen to negotiate and gain the green light for the talented Argentine midfielder, intensifying the competition for his services, News.Az reports, citing Fabrizio Romano.

As talks continue, both clubs are expected to present compelling offers to Brighton in hopes of finalizing the deal soon.


