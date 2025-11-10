Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood released on bail over rape and assault charges

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood released on bail over rape and assault charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former BBC Radio 1 and Capital Xtra DJ Tim Westwood has appeared in court for the first time since being charged with four counts of rape, as well as nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. The allegations involve seven women, some reportedly as young as 17, with incidents dating from 1983 to 2016.

Westwood, 68, attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing a dark grey shirt. He confirmed his full name, address, and date of birth, and was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact any prosecution witnesses. He has not yet entered a plea but has previously denied all allegations, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The charges include:

1983: Indecent assault of a 17-year-old in Fulham.

1986: Indecent assault of a woman in her 20s in Vauxhall.

1995–1996: Rape and indecent assault of a 17–18-year-old in central London.

2000–2001: Rape and indecent assault of a 17–18-year-old in London.

2010: Rape of a woman in her 20s in London; sexual assault of a woman in Stroud.

2016: Sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in Finchley.

Westwood was a pioneering figure in the UK hip-hop scene, joining Radio 1 in 1994 to host his rap show before leaving in 2013. He later presented a show on Capital Xtra until 2022.

His case is next scheduled for Southwark Crown Court on December 8.

News.Az