Former сricketer Imran Khan wins elections in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vote for Pakistan's lower house of parliament, National Assembly, marks only the second time in the country's history since 1947 that a civilian government is handing over power to another government, Sputnik reported.

Imran Khan, former Pakistan cricket star, has declared victory in the country's elections to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In the wake of the vote, Khan said in a live broadcast that "democracy strengthened after the disputed vote" and pledged that his party will "run Pakistan in a new way."

News.Az

News.Az