Former US Ambassador: The picture we saw in Aghdam, the destructions are heartbreaking

“The picture we saw in Aghdam, the destructions are heartbreaking. These destructions demonstrate aggression against human life,” said the former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta as he answered the questions of journalists following his visit to the liberated from Armenian occupation the city of Aghdam.

“It is good that Azerbaijan has restored sovereignty over its territories. However, the restoration of these areas will take a long time. We wish Azerbaijan and Armenia to live in good neighborliness and peace as soon as possible,” he added.

News.Az

