Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP garnered around 60 million total audience

“Formula One Management” has released a report on the cumulative audience of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, News.Az reports.

With the global audience of the F1 Baku race being close to 60 million, the number of viewers in many countries has increased significantly compared to last year. Countries such as Japan (116% increase), Poland (76% increase), Canada (34% increase), Hungary (33% increase), and the United States (21% increase) are on the list of countries that have seen the most increase. Italy, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands share top spots in the viewership of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The number of unique visitors on the official Formula 1 website and mobile application who followed the Grand Prix closely has reached over 8 million. This number has increased by 9% compared to 2021 and 111% compared to the race of 2019.

When it comes to social media, there have been some major improvements. The number of followers of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube) has grown outstandingly with an increase of 116%.

In addition, according to the survey conducted among Formula 1 fans, 74% of the respondents hope that Formula 1 continues to race in Baku for a long time. 73% of the fans stated that the Baku City Circuit is a great place for organizing an F1 race, while 74% said that the track is good for overtaking. In general, 62% of them mentioned that the Baku race is one of their favorite races on the Formula 1 calendar.

News.Az