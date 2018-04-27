Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018 starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018 will start in Baku today, APA reports.

On the first day of the competition, which will be held in the capital of our country for the third time in a row, the first free races and testing of the cars on the track are planned.

The preliminary stage of the competition starts with the first free race of the participants of the "Formula-2". In the fourth trial of the season at 13:00 on the start will be pilots of the "Formula 1". After the completion of this race, the "doubles" will re-enter the fight. They will determine the starting numbers for the next day.

In the last competition of the first day, the participants of the "Formula-1" will hold the second free race. The day will end with a concert of the popular British band "Jamiroquai". After that, there will be an entertainment program with the participation of DJ Afrozhak.

Saturday and Sunday are the main days of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. So, on April 28 the first race of "Formula-2" is planned, as well as the third free race and race for the pole position "Formula 1". This time the day will end with a concert by Christina Aguilera. After it, the duet "Aksvell Λ İnqrosso" will appear on the stage.

On April 29, the second Formula Two competition will be organized. Then the preparation for the main stage of the struggle will begin. There will be a parade of pilots, an opening ceremony and the anthem of Azerbaijan. At 16:10 the Grand Prix starts. After the end of the competition, which will last approximately 2 hours, it is planned to reward the winners and the concert of Dua Lipa. In front of the fans will perform and Martin Solveig. In breaks of the program the skill will show also local DJs.

In contrast to past years this year, concerts of stars of the world stage will be held in the "Baku Crystal Hall". For the convenience of the spectators, special buses will operate between Azneft Square and the Crystal Hall.

In this stage, as in the previous competition, 20 pilots will take part in the 10 teams. In our country, Lewis Hamilton, Walter Bottas, Ferrari Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Red Bull Daniel Riccardo, Max Verstappen, as part of Force İndia Sergio Perez, Esteban Okon, in the "Willams" Lens Strall, Sergei Sirotkin, as part of the "Renault" Nico, the Carlos Sainz, in the "Toro Rosso" Pierre Gasley, Brandon Hartley, in the "Haas" Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, in the "McLaren Honda "Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandorn, in the" Sauber "Marcus Eriksson and Shari Leclair.

Competitions start and finish in the Azadlig Square. Starting from here, the cars will make 51 laps in a counter-clockwise direction, passing through the Maiden Tower, Icheri Sheher and the circle of Azneft.

Note that the season kicked off on March 25 in Australia, after three stages in the competition pilots led the driver of the "Ferrari" Sebastian Fottel (54 points), he is pursued by pilots "Mersedes" Lewis Hamilton (45) and Walterry Bottas (40).

In the team classification "Mersedes" is in the lead (85 points). "Ferrari" (84) on the second, "Red Bull" (55) in third place.

Calendar of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

April 27

11:00 - 11:45. "Formula 2" - Free-ride

13:00 - 14:30. "Formula 1" - First free ride

15:00 - 15:30. "Formula 2" - Sequencing tour

17:00 - 18:30. "Formula 1" - Second free ride

April 28

12:00 - 13:05. "Formula 2" - First race (29 circuits or 60 minutes)

14:00 - 15:00. "Formula 1" - Third free ride

17:00 - 18:00. "Formula 1" - Sequencing tour

April 29

13:10 - 14:00. "Formula 2" - The second race (21 circuits or 45 minutes)

14:40 - 15:10. The parade of pilots

15:00 - 15:25. Opening ceremony

15: 56-15: 58. State anthem

16: 10-18: 00. "Formula 1" - Grand Prix (51 circuits or 120 minutes)

News.Az