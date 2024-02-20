Formula-1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets put on sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started the sale of tickets for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, Baku City Circuit Operating Company said, News.az reports.

Notably, the Grand Prix, which will be hosted seventh time by Baku, will take place on April 28-30 next year. For the first time, a sprint race will occur within the competition's framework.

Early bird ticket sales for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 have been started starting in February. The fans will be able to benefit from up to 20 % discount for selected grandstands exclusively through the "Baku City Circuit" mobile application. The campaign will continue until March 5.

In addition to 3-day grandstand tickets, fans who purchase tickets will also receive a Pit Lane Walk pass. Thus, everyone will get a chance to watch their favorite F1 team, drivers, and their garages up close.

Note that Azerbaijan will host Formula-1 Grand Prix which is going to be held on September 13-15 for the 8th time.

