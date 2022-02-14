Foundation stone for 209-apartment new residential complex laid in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a 209-apartment new residential complex in Aghdam.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov and Chairman of the Board of PMD Projects LLC Nariman Topchibashev informed the head of state and his wife of the complex to be built.

Six residential buildings will be built on a total area of 1.55 hectares. The construction of the complex is expected to be completed in December 2023.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the residential complex.

