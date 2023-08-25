Foundation stone for hotel complex laid in Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A foundation stone for a hotel complex to be built near the city of Lachin has been laid, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the ceremony.

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done.

The complex will have a 100-room hotel building, 10 cottages, cafes, restaurants, entertainment and recreation centers, 500-seat meeting halls, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a SPA center, children's entertainment zone and a gym.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for the complex.

