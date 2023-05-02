Foundation stone was laid for 2nd residential quarter to be built in the city of Aghdam

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 2nd residential quarter to be built in the city of Aghdam, News.az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the residential quarter.

A large part of the territory of the residential quarter, which occupies a total area of 14 hectares, will consist of a green zone. The quarter will be built on the central street of Aghdam. A total of 1,268 apartments comprised of 114 one-room, 464 two-room, 536 three-room, and 154 four-room will be built in the residential quarter.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the 2nd residential quarter.

