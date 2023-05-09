Founder of Roots of Peace organization visits liberated territories of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace Heidi Kuhn (a humanitarian-nonprofit organization founded in September 1997) created for the purpose of de-mining and restoration of territories affected by the war, has begun in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The visit was organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF).

According to the bureau, the purpose of the visit is to bring to the attention of the world community the scale of the existing mine problem in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the obstacles created by this problem for the Great Return and stability, sustainable peace in the region, to support the transformation of mine-contaminated territories into acreage under the motto "From Mines to Vines", as well as on the occasion of the Mother's Day, together with Azerbaijani mothers, to address the women of the world in connection with the mine problem.

In addition, one of the main goals of the visit is to promote the new Sustainable Development Goals on global humanitarian de-mining, which will be discussed at the 2nd International Humanitarian Conference on Mine Clearance in Azerbaijan at the end of May this year themed "Combating the mine threat - the path to sustainable development", as well as the support for joint cooperation in this direction.

During the visit, Heidi Kuhn is accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of the ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov, President of IEPF Umud Mirzaev, and special representatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (with the exception of the Shusha region).

