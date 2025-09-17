Four arrested after Trump-Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after images of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle, where Trump is visiting for a state visit hosted by King Charles.

Trump arrived in Britain late Tuesday for his unprecedented second state visit. He is scheduled to meet King Charles on Wednesday for official events at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters displayed a large banner featuring Trump and Epstein near the castle and later projected multiple images of the pair onto one of its towers. Police described the projection as a “public stunt” and said the four adults remain in custody on suspicion of malicious communications.

The images also included a birthday letter allegedly written by Trump to Epstein over 20 years ago, along with pictures of Epstein’s victims, news clips, and police reports. The White House has denied the authenticity of the letter.

Trump, who was friends with Epstein before becoming president, has faced ongoing scrutiny over the late financier’s crimes and his former association with him.

News.Az