Four confirmed dead after Madrid building collapse

Rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the site of a building under renovation that collapsed in central Madrid on Tuesday.

The first two bodies were recovered late Tuesday night, with the remaining two found in the early hours of Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

They are the bodies of three workers and an architect of the renovation project.

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that the Madrid Fire Brigade has recovered the two bodies that remained missing after the collapse of the building on Calle de las Hileras," the Madrid mayor wrote on social media.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three other people were injured in the incident. One was hospitalized with a broken leg, while two others sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Witnesses told local media that the building collapsed without warning, accompanied by a loud noise, before the street was filled with dust and debris.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. As the case has been classified as a "workplace accident," the probe will be led by the Madrid Municipal Police.

