Four dead, dozens injured during protest in Ladakh; curfew imposed

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people were killed and 45 injured during violent protests in Leh city on Wednesday, authorities said. The unrest erupted as demonstrators demanded constitutional safeguards, statehood, and Sixth Schedule tribal status for the Union Territory bordering China.

The Union Home Ministry reported that an unruly mob attacked police and destroyed public property, injuring around 30 security personnel. Police resorted to firing, resulting in casualties among the protesters. Ladakh Lieutenant-Governor Kavinder Gupta confirmed the deaths in a televised address and said a curfew has been imposed as a precaution, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to officials, the violence began around 11:30 a.m. and was brought under control by 4 p.m. The protests followed long-standing grievances over unmet demands and stalled talks with the Home Ministry. Dozens of participants were detained in a crackdown on suspects involved in the unrest.

News.Az