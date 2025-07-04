Four dead, four injured in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk -VIDEO

Four dead, four injured in Ukrainian strike on Donetsk -VIDEO

Four people were killed and four others wounded in western Donetsk following an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The incident took place in the Petrovskyi district. The victims were traveling by car, which now remains stationary by the roadside, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Operational services confirmed that the civilians died as a result of shelling from Ukrainian forces.

