Four dead, three injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
First responders working on the site of Russia's attack in Kyiv in the early hours of Jan. 18. Photo: State Emergency Service / Telegram
A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine on the morning of Saturday, 18 January, resulted in the deaths of four people and left three others injured.The attack caused fires, falling debris, and significant damage to infrastructure, including the Lukianivska metro station, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.
Rescue efforts and repairs are underway as the city assesses the extent of the damage.
At 05:50 (Kyiv time), an air-raid warning was issued in the city.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stressed that the attack caused a fire in a non-residential building and damage to residential buildings in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Debris was also recorded falling in the Desnianskyi district.
"In addition, windows were smashed and there is smoke in the entrance of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
The glass elements of the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station were also damaged. It is currently closed to entry and exit. Trains are running without stopping at the station.
The water supply pipeline in the Shevchenkivskyi district is also damaged," he added.