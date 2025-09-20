Four injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people were injured in a shooting at Mango nightclub in Birmingham in the early hours of Saturday, police said. One man remains in critical condition, while two men and a woman are being treated for less serious injuries.

West Midlands Police said one man remained in hospital in a critical condition, while two men and a woman were being treated for less serious injuries after the incident at Mango nightclub at around 3am on Saturday.

Three people in their 20s and 30s were arrested from a car on the M6 in Warwickshire a short time later, the force said.

They remain in custody on suspicion of violent disorder as the investigation continues.

Detectives have urged motorists to avoid Bristol Street southbound, from the Pagoda Island to Bromsgrove Street, which is cordoned off and “will be for some time”.

Michael Clarke, the acting chief inspector, said: “This happened in a busy nightclub, on one of the main roads out of Birmingham city centre, so it’s vital that we hear from anybody who saw what happened or who may have captured it on dashcam as they went past.

“Our investigation is moving rapidly, and urgent inquiries have led to the arrests of three people, but we continue to investigate as we identify everyone involved.

“If you were in the club at the time and saw what happened, or recorded any footage from inside the venue, we need to hear from you urgently.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 561 of September 20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

