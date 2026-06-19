Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in southern Lebanon

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Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling have killed at least 16 people and left several others wounded or missing across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israeli artillery fire was reported in the city of Nabatieh, as well as in Kfar Jouz and several surrounding towns, including Kfar Reman and Zebdine, NNA said. Waves of air strikes then also hit Kfar Tibnit and the Rayhan heights.

At least eight people were killed in Nabatieh and Harouf.

Four people were killed in a strike on a home between Al-Sharqiya and Doueir, while an attack in the town of Kfar Sir killed three people.

One person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli drone strike that hit a motorcycle near the Doueir municipality building.

News.Az