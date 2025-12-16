Four killed in armed attack in Southeast Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an armed clash between militants and law enforcement forces at a checkpoint in Fahraj County, Kerman Province, southeastern Iran, three security personnel and one civilian were killed.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Office of the Quds Base of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, the incident occurred on Monday night when armed elements attacked law enforcement personnel at the checkpoint located at the entrance to the city of Fahraj on the Zahedan–Fahraj road, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The statement said the law enforcement forces stationed at the checkpoint were carrying out routine missions to ensure security along the region’s main transit route when they came under attack by the armed assailants.

The incident is currently being followed up with seriousness by security and law enforcement authorities.

