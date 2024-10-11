Four years pass since Armenia's next terror attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja

Armenian Armed Forces committed another terrorism in Ganja at 2:00 a.m on October 11, 2020, News.Az reports.Thus, Ganja, which is situated far from the zone of military operations, was subjected to fire from Armenian territory using tactical ballistic missiles from Scud-B Tactical Operational Missile Complex As a result, residential buildings located around Victory Park were destroyed, 10 people were killed including 5 women, and 35 were injured including 6 children and 16 women.During the Patriotic War , the city of Ganja was attacked by the Armenian Armed Forces with missiles and heavy artillery five times in total. 26 persons were martyred, and 175 people were injured, as a result.

