France, Azerbaijan have high-level economic and cultural ties, says ambassador

The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and France is becoming stronger, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez told reporters on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the French National Day, Trend reports.

The ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan’s significant role in creating connections between Asia and Europe thanks to major energy and transport projects.

Bouchez also pointed to the importance of the visit of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to France in March 2019.

“Our economic and cultural relations are at the high level and this visit shows that there is a great potential for even more developing the ties,” she said.

The ambassador noted that the visit of the large business delegation consisting of the companies engaged in 12 various spheres led by President of the Business Council of MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France) Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux shows the growing interest of French companies in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

