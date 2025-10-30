France backs Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization, transit opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot has reaffirmed France’s full support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the August 8 Washington summit between the two countries’ leaders.

"Developing regional connectivity and reopening borders - within the framework of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states - will allow the South Caucasus to become an area of peace and prosperity for the region’s population," News.Az quotes the French embassy in Baku as saying.

The minister also welcomed recent steps taken in this direction, including Azerbaijan’s decision to lift restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, a move announced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Kazakhstan on October 21.

“I should also say that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the moment of occupation, and the first such transit shipment was Kazakh grain bound for Armenia. I believe this is also a good indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper, but in practice as well,” Aliyev said.

News.Az