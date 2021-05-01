Germany can replace France in the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group - Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group should take a different position, Sergey Markov, director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, made the due remark when he visited the territories that suffered from Armenian vandalism in Aghdam.

Markov noted that Azerbaijan can raise the issue of removal of France from co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group: "Because France has completely removed itself. France has taken a position contradicting the law and can't act as a mediator. France can be replaced by another country, for example, Germany."

