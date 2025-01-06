France concerns about Iran's nuclear program
Christian Hartmann/Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron said that Iran's nuclear program is close to a "point of no return" and that the republic is "the main strategic security challenge" in the Middle East,News.azreports citing
"Iran is the main strategic security challenge for France, for Europeans, for the entire region and beyond," Macron said.
According to him, the development of Iran's nuclear program "brings us very close to the point of no return." The French leader noted that this issue will be a priority in the dialogue he will conduct with the new administration of Donald Trump.
