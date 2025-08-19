France criticizes Netanyahu's claim that recognizing Palestine fuels anti-Semitism

+ ↺ − 16 px

France on Tuesday slammed as "abject" and "erroneous" an accusation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that President Emmanuel Macron's move to recognise a Palestinian state was fuelling anti-Semitism in his country.

France "protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens", Macron's office said, adding that a letter from Netanyahu containing his allegation "will not go unanswered", News.Az reports citing France24.

"This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation," the French presidency added.

Last month, Macron said France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, the first G7 country to do so.

The move drew a swift rebuke from Israel. In a letter sent to Macron, seen by AFP, Netanyahu claimed that anti-Semitism had "surged" in France following the announcement.

"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this anti-Semitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," Netanyahu wrote in the letter.

France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN members that now recognise or plan to recognise a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.

Australia joined the list earlier this month, announcing its intention to recognise a Palestinian state in September.

