France demonstrates toxic lobbying against Azerbaijan, says French senator

France is demonstrating toxic lobbying against Azerbaijan, French Senator Nathalie Goulet said during a panel session within the XI Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The French senator emphasized that international law is ineffective in the world.

“We are seeing the failure of the international community. The reality is that international law is not effective. France is witnessing toxic lobbying against Azerbaijan. The OSCE Minsk Group did everything necessary to leave the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia unresolved. The existence of "real politics" presents challenges. Extremism is spreading throughout the world. We must stop it. The role of civic society should be strengthened,” she added.

News.Az