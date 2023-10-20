‘France does not accept us as people and violates our rights’ - representative from Guiana

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We remain financially and economically dependent on France. The gold is extracted in our country and exported to France. When gold is mined, our rivers are polluted and our nature is damaged,” said member of the Decolonization and Social Emancipation Movement of French Guiana Maurice Pindard as he addressed the conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“French companies use our forests and natural resources. We have no income in our country. There is also dominance in the field of culture. Here, lessons are taught from French textbooks. They do not accept us as a people, our human rights are violated. That's why we go to the streets and protest,” Maurice Pindard emphasized.

“We want to use all resources in our country and in our lands. We need the support of independent countries,” he added.

News.Az