France does not care about Armenia’s fate – Azerbaijani MP

“A few days ago, Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu signed an agreement over purchasing arms and ammunition worth several hundred million euros. Within the agreement, it is expected not only purchasing weapons but also visits of a large number of French soldiers to Armenia,” Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told News.az.

Mr. Osmanov noted that the agreement envisages conducting joint exercises with France in Armenia: "There are 2 nuances here: 1) What does Armenia, which has occupied Azerbaijani lands for 30 years, want to achieve by increasing its military potential? It seems that Armenia creates artificial obstacles that delay the signing of the peace agreement; and 2. France - the supporter of the aggressor country. France supports occupation, separatism, and terrorism. Paris does not want to see new realities emerging in the South Caucasus, tries to rekindle war, not peace, in the region,” said MP.

Azerbaijani MP stated that France tries to strengthen its position in the South Caucasus as its neo-colonialist policy came to an end in many countries: “Therefore, Paris shows its open support for Yerevan and its dirty policy against Baku. France and some Western countries conduct dirty policies against Azerbaijan through the international media. This is a manifestation of double standards.”

J. Osmanov emphasized that France does not care about Armenia’s fate: “Armenia needs to realize that it will not fare well if it acts as a revanchist at the instigation of France. France sends messages according to its interests and the interests of the Armenian lobby and by this way protects its power.”

News.Az