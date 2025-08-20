France names new ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has appointed Sophie Lagoutte as its new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The announcement was made by France's Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Lagoutte also shared a post on X about her appointment as France's envoy to Azerbaijan.

“It is a great honour to serve France, our interests, and our compatriots as ambassador to Azerbaijan,” she wrote.

“I will continue the work of my predecessor, Anne Bouillon, and, together with the embassy team, aim to further strengthen France-Azerbaijan relations in this strategically important region for both our country and the European Union.”

Honneur de servir prochainement la France, nos intérêts et nos compatriotes en tant qu'ambassadrice en Azerbaïdjan, dans la lignée de @Niece_de_Rameau.



