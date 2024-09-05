Experts explain: How France uses double standards regarding Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs urged French nationals, including dual nationals, whether residents or passing through, not to travel to Azerbaijan, citing alleged risks of arrest, arbitrary detention, and unfair trials in Azerbaijan. News.Az reached out to prominent political experts to comment on this latest provocative step by the Macron administration and France's discriminatory campaign against Azerbaijan.



Dr. Vasif Huseynov, head of the department at the AIR Center, who focuses on EU–Azerbaijan relations and international security in the South Caucasus , noted in an interview with News.Az that the latest statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Azerbaijan is a continuation of the campaign and propaganda that Paris has conducted against Azerbaijan in recent years: “In previous years, we observed a biased policy against Azerbaijan by France.



However, after the Second Karabakh War, this policy began to take on a clearer form. Remember that after the Second Karabakh War, in November 2020, both chambers of the French parliament unanimously adopted resolutions recognizing the independence of the former separatist regime established by Armenia in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This occurred even though, at the time, Armenia had not recognized the independence of this regime so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Yet, both chambers of the French parliament did not hesitate and were not ashamed to adopt such a resolution.”



Dr. Huseynov elaborated that by adopting a resolution contrary to the norms and principles of international law, France showed that its policy regarding the occupied lands of Azerbaijan is completely based on prejudice and slander: “In the months and years following the adoption of these statements and resolutions, we witnessed more decisions and calls against Azerbaijan by France and its parliament.”



“Despite Azerbaijan's important role in Europe's energy security, the French parliament did not hesitate to call for sanctions against Azerbaijan. This shows a particular bias in France's policy towards Azerbaijan. The approximately half a million Armenians living in France, the Armenian diaspora, have significant influence, and this influence can harm and halt relations between Azerbaijan and France, even against France's national interests. As a result, official Paris continues its biased stance against Azerbaijan, a stance that has deepened since our country opposed France's colonial policy in different regions of the world and supported people suffering from French colonialism. Therefore, today's statement from official Paris is entirely detached from reality, a nonsensical statement given for political purposes, not based on any reality or situation in our country,” said Dr. Huseynov.



The political expert noted that French citizens have worked in Azerbaijan for many years and there has been cooperation between our country and various French companies, especially Total, which has benefited both France and Azerbaijan in previous years: “But currently, under the influence of the Armenian lobby and a group of pro-Armenian politicians in France, the country's policy towards Azerbaijan has changed and has even reached the level of hostility. The statements, positions, and calls made by official Paris regarding Azerbaijan have become hostile.



France, by arming Armenia and supporting this country's position against Azerbaijan in various ways, poses a serious threat not only to Azerbaijan but to peace and security in the South Caucasus in general. The claims of various radical opposition groups in Armenia regarding Azerbaijan and the former occupied lands of our country draw strength from this prejudiced position of France and become even more radical. This, of course, hinders the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the next stage, complicates our country's efforts to reach a peace agreement, and ultimately threatens peace and security in the South Caucasus, creating new hotspots for conflict.”



Political scientist Ilgar Valizade, in his statement to News.Az , said France has no right to make such calls: “In general, not only France but also other countries have no right to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has not undertaken any obligations towards them. Illegal processes happen every day in France; such things happen. By the way, representatives of local political parties often mention violations of the law concerning foreigners and other issues. But Azerbaijan does not react to this, not officially, not only in Azerbaijan but in other countries as well. Therefore, this kind of behavior is certainly unacceptable and, in fact, constitutes a gross violation of international law norms because it is meddling in internal affairs, challenging the state of Azerbaijan, and pursuing its goals in the region by making certain demands.”



“Of course, there will be no reaction from Azerbaijan. In other words, the demands put forward by France, and especially the individuals who live in France and are now operating under France's direction to a certain extent, or some individual political figures. Therefore, the Azerbaijani state, government, and public will follow the statements made against Azerbaijan. Obviously, there are political goals here. These steps are not aimed at refining the processes ongoing in Azerbaijani society; on the contrary, they represent attempts to disrupt internal politics and stability by creating internal conflict. This should and will be unequivocally condemned. Such actions serve to further worsen the already crisis-ridden Azerbaijan-France relations,” Mr. Valizade added.

News.Az