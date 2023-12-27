France should respect interests of other countries in its foreign policy, says political scientist

France should respect interests of other countries in its foreign policy, says political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

In its foreign policy and diplomacy, France should respect the interests of other countries, Matin Mammadli, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

The political scientist was commenting on the declaration by Azerbaijan of two French Embassy employees as personae-non-gratae since their actions were incompatible with their diplomatic status and which contradicted the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“This is a serious matter which will negatively affect France-Azerbaijan relations. Two employees of France’s Embassy in Azerbaijan were declared personae-non-gratae for their actions contradicting the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Mammadli said.

The political scientist pointed out that in recent times, French intelligence services have been carrying out illegal activities in Azerbaijan and other countries.

“Such activities by French intelligence services pose a threat to the security of Azerbaijan and other countries. In its foreign policy and diplomacy, France, first of all, should respect the interests of other countries. Otherwise, France will face severe consequences for its illegal activities,” he added.

News.Az