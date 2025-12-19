France slams US sanctions on two more ICC judges

+ ↺ − 16 px

France condemned the U.S. sanctions imposed on two additional judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, urging Washington to lift all measures taken against the court.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said Paris had taken note of fresh US sanctions targeting two additional ICC judges, on top of measures already imposed on nine others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

France “condemns all forms of threats and coercive measures” against the ICC, its staff and civil society organizations that support the court, saying the sanctions amounted to an attack on the institution and all 125 states party to the Rome Statute.

“These measures are contrary to the principle of judicial independence,” the ministry said, stressing that the ICC must be able to carry out its mandate free from political pressure.

Paris also expressed solidarity with the judges targeted by the decision and reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the ICC and its staff.

France said it would continue to work with its European partners and other states party to the Rome Statute to ensure that the court can fulfill its mission independently and impartially.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced US sanctions on the two ICC judges for being "directly engaged” in what he called “the illegitimate targeting of Israel."

Previously, the US sanctioned ICC officials for authorizing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, warrants which accuse both officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

