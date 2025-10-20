France to tighten security at cultural sites after Louvre heist

+ ↺ − 16 px

French authorities will strengthen security around the country’s cultural institutions after a major jewellery theft at the Louvre museum in Paris on Sunday, advisers to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed Monday.

The move follows a meeting between police and government ministers, prompted by comments from Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin that security protocols had "failed," tarnishing France’s image, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

During the heist, thieves armed with power tools broke into the world’s most-visited museum in broad daylight, stealing eight items of inestimable value, including a diamond and emerald necklace given to Napoleon’s wife, before fleeing on scooters.

Authorities fear that unless the culprits are caught quickly, the priceless items could be dismantled and smuggled out of the country. The Louvre remained closed on Monday as investigations continued.

French media reports indicate that a preliminary assessment by the Court of Auditors, set to be published in November, revealed that a third of the rooms in the wing targeted by the robbery lack surveillance cameras.

“What is certain is that we have failed, since people were able to park a furniture hoist in the middle of Paris, get people up it in several minutes to grab priceless jewels, giving France a terrible image,” Justice Minister Darmanin told France Inter radio. He expressed confidence that police would eventually apprehend the thieves.

However, experts in art recovery warn that if the perpetrators are not caught within 24 to 48 hours, the stolen jewellery is likely to be "long gone."

News.Az