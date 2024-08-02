France urges its nationals to leave Iran immediately

+ ↺ − 16 px

France on Friday urged its nationals visiting Iran to leave immediately, as Poland warned its citizens to exit the region, saying possibilities to do so could soon diminish amid soaring regional tensions after the killing in Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and of top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

“Visiting French nationals still in Iran are invited to leave as soon as possible,” the French foreign ministry said.Meanwhile, Poland told its nationals that it could be increasingly difficult to leave Israel, Lebanon and Iran.“In connection with a growing number of Polish tourists visiting Lebanon, Israel and Iran, we want to repeat that we have long advised against any kind of travel to this region,” Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.“The unstable security situation makes it possible to believe that it will be more and more difficult to leave the three countries,” the ministry added.Earlier on Friday, Polish airline LOT said it canceled eight flights to Lebanon and Israel because of the security situation, PAP news agency reported.The killing of Haniyeh on Wednesday in Tehran has deepened fears of a regional war. Iran, as well as its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, have vowed vengeance on Israel.While the IDF has claimed responsibility for killing Shukr, Israel has not officially commented on the assassination of Haniyeh.

News.Az