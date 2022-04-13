France will provide Ukraine with additional military aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the request of Kyiv, France will provide Ukraine with a new round of military aid, said French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly Wednesday, News.az reports citing CNN.

“Following new Ukrainian requests, I announced to my [Ukrainian] counterpart that France will provide additional military capabilities, in addition to the 100 million euros of equipment donations already made,” Parly said in a tweet.

The minister did not say what the additional military aid would include.

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, according to the Élysée Palace.





News.Az