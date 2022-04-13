France will provide Ukraine with additional military aid
At the request of Kyiv, France will provide Ukraine with a new round of military aid, said French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly Wednesday, News.az reports citing CNN.
“Following new Ukrainian requests, I announced to my [Ukrainian] counterpart that France will provide additional military capabilities, in addition to the 100 million euros of equipment donations already made,” Parly said in a tweet.
The minister did not say what the additional military aid would include.
French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, according to the Élysée Palace.