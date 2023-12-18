France's untruthful nature led to the deepening of injustice in the world – Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, everyone is aware of what France's invasion policy has given to the world. France's exploitative and untruthful nature has led to the deepening of injustice in the world. Therefore, it is absurd for such a neo-imperialist country to protest against the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan. France has always shown how unfair it is by taking a pro-Armenian position, Baku-based political scientist Tural Ismayilov told News.az.

According to him, many of the political and public figures of France today are under the influence of the dirty money of the Armenian lobby: “They become captives of the incomes illegally obtained by the Armenian diaspora in France, and they lose sight of the reality and truths. From this point of view, the fact that a provocateur made statements against Azerbaijan under the name of French social and political figures is not a matter of concern to us. A decision has already been made regarding COP29 and the UN climate event will be held in Azerbaijan. Only certain political circles of France reveal their political hypocrisy with such statements.”

News.Az